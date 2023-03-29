BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman senior standout Andrew Yocum officially signed to continue his cross country and track career at Thiel College.

A signing ceremony was held at Boardman High School on Wednesday afternoon.

Yocum is a three year letter winner in CC for the Spartans. He posted a career best time of 18:14.

In addition, Yocum is also a two-year letter winner in track at Boardman. He has posted career bests in the 1600 with a time of 4:55; he has also excelled in the 800 at 2:13 and the 3200 with a time of 10:55.