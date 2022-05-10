AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman senior sprinter Destinee Hayes won AAC Red Tier conference titles in the 100m and 200m Tuesday at the AAC Red Tier Track and Field meet.

Watch the video above to hear from Hayes and watch the race.

She set personal record times in each race.

Hayes began her day in the 100, getting the win with a time of 12.58, just shy of the conference record.

Later in the day, she completed the double winning the 200 with a time of 26.48.

The Boardman girls captured the AAC title with 127 points, topping Austintown-Fitch who came in 2nd place.