Boardman Spartans take win with final free throw

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman Spartans boys’ basketball team opened up the season in dramatic fashion with a come from behind victory on the road at Canton Glenoak.

After trailing by 15 at halftime and as many as 22, the Spartans chipped away at Glenoak’s lead heading into the 4th.

Both teams made big plays down the stretch, but the Spartans, led by Derrick Anderson and Daeone Martin, prevailed 70-68, winning in the last second with a free throw.

Anderson has a career high 30 points to go along with 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

Martin had a big second half with 13 points, including 7/7 from the free throw line to finish with 19 points for the game, along with 3 rebounds and 3 steals.

Boardman’s next schedule game against Farrell has been postponed. The Spartans will play again next Tuesday against Lakeview in the home opener.