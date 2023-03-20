BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Despite winning the All-American Conference championship, Boardman was seeded 16th in last year’s tournament. The Spartans went on to notch victories in the second round over 4th-seeded Fitch (5-0) and over 6th-seeded Lake (1-0) in the district semifinal.

Boardman’s run ended in the district championship game to Hoover (5-0) on May 26.

Coach Joe Gabriel expects to compete for the conference title again.

“It’s always our goal always. We’ll work hard to achieve it. We have some good senior leadership that we believe will help carry us through a very difficult schedule. We’ll look to ride Gavin Hyde (P/1B) and Caleb Satterfield (P/SS/OF) along with both of our catchers Charlie Young (P/C) and Luke Leonard (P/C/OF). Both Adam Konnerth and Marty Stachowicz will be key guys on the mound and in the outfield. We have a good group of young guys, such as Landon Whippo (P/OF), Grayson Eicher (P/1B/OF), and Kaden Mayhew (IF/C) amongst others coming and they will have opportunity at playing time. We will also count on two transfers Ben Herman (P/3B/SS) and Dajuan Reynolds (P/IF) to fill voids at positions vacated by seniors.”

Gabriel says his team’s strengths are, “With a lot of senior leadership on the mound pitching depth will be a strength. We should be solid up the middle defensively. We have more speed than year’s past and we’ll look to use it offensively.”

Boardman begins the season against St. Ignatius on Saturday, March 25.

Boardman Spartans Baseball Preview

2022 Record: 17-13-1 (AAC Champions)

2022 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Hoover in District Championship game

Coach: Joe Gabriel

Key Returnees

Gavin Hyde, Senior

Luke Leonard, Senior

Caleb Satterfield, Senior

Isaiah Torres, Senior

Charlie Young, Junior

2023 Schedule

Mar. 25 – vs. St. Ignatius

Mar. 27 – at Field

Mar. 31 – at South Range

Apr. 1 – Lake

Apr. 3 – at Fitch

Apr. 4 – Fitch

Apr. 7-14 – Spring Training

Apr. 17 – at Harding

Apr. 18 – Harding

Apr. 22 – at Green

Apr. 24 – Canfield

Apr. 25 – at Canfield

Apr. 27 – Louisville

Apr. 28 – North Royalton

Apr. 29 – at Berea-Midpark

May 1 – Howland

May 2 – at Howland

May 8 – Twinsburg

May 9 – Marlington

May 10 – vs. St. Edward

May 11 – South Range