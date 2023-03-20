BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Despite winning the All-American Conference championship, Boardman was seeded 16th in last year’s tournament. The Spartans went on to notch victories in the second round over 4th-seeded Fitch (5-0) and over 6th-seeded Lake (1-0) in the district semifinal.
Boardman’s run ended in the district championship game to Hoover (5-0) on May 26.
Coach Joe Gabriel expects to compete for the conference title again.
“It’s always our goal always. We’ll work hard to achieve it. We have some good senior leadership that we believe will help carry us through a very difficult schedule. We’ll look to ride Gavin Hyde (P/1B) and Caleb Satterfield (P/SS/OF) along with both of our catchers Charlie Young (P/C) and Luke Leonard (P/C/OF). Both Adam Konnerth and Marty Stachowicz will be key guys on the mound and in the outfield. We have a good group of young guys, such as Landon Whippo (P/OF), Grayson Eicher (P/1B/OF), and Kaden Mayhew (IF/C) amongst others coming and they will have opportunity at playing time. We will also count on two transfers Ben Herman (P/3B/SS) and Dajuan Reynolds (P/IF) to fill voids at positions vacated by seniors.”
Gabriel says his team’s strengths are, “With a lot of senior leadership on the mound pitching depth will be a strength. We should be solid up the middle defensively. We have more speed than year’s past and we’ll look to use it offensively.”
Boardman begins the season against St. Ignatius on Saturday, March 25.
Boardman Spartans Baseball Preview
2022 Record: 17-13-1 (AAC Champions)
2022 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Hoover in District Championship game
Coach: Joe Gabriel
Key Returnees
Gavin Hyde, Senior
Luke Leonard, Senior
Caleb Satterfield, Senior
Isaiah Torres, Senior
Charlie Young, Junior
2023 Schedule
Mar. 25 – vs. St. Ignatius
Mar. 27 – at Field
Mar. 31 – at South Range
Apr. 1 – Lake
Apr. 3 – at Fitch
Apr. 4 – Fitch
Apr. 7-14 – Spring Training
Apr. 17 – at Harding
Apr. 18 – Harding
Apr. 22 – at Green
Apr. 24 – Canfield
Apr. 25 – at Canfield
Apr. 27 – Louisville
Apr. 28 – North Royalton
Apr. 29 – at Berea-Midpark
May 1 – Howland
May 2 – at Howland
May 8 – Twinsburg
May 9 – Marlington
May 10 – vs. St. Edward
May 11 – South Range