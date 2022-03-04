BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – During the 2021-22 season, the Boardman Spartans won their fourth consecutive All-American Conference championship. The Spartans put together a pair of playoff wins before dropping their District Semifinal contest to state-ranked Brush.
Trey DePietro was named the Player of the Year in the AAC after closing out his senior season with 12 double-doubles. DePietro averaged 13.8 points and 9.6 rebounds, which was an increase from his junior campaign where he scored 9.0 points and hauled down 8.5 boards.
2021-22 Boardman Spartans’ Boys’ Basketball
Head Coach: Pat Birch
Record: 15-9 (7-1), first place in All-American Conference
Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: 49.9
Scoring Defense: 46.8
Individual Leaders
Scoring
Trey DePietro (SR) – 13.8
Luke Ryan (SR) – 8.7
Anthony Hightower (SR) – 7.0
Seth Cervello (SR) – 5.8
Brady DePietro (JR) – 4.3
Nico Holzschuh (SO) – 3.8
Ben Alvarico (SR) – 3.4
Rebounding
Trey DePietro (SR) – 9.6
Nico Holzschuh (SO) – 2.8
Assists
Luke Ryan (SR) – 2.4
Seth Cervello (SR) – 2.1
Trey DePietro (SR) – 2.1
Steals
Seth Cervello (SR) – 1.8
Three-Point Percentage
Brady DePietro (JR) – 43.6%
Anthony Hightower (SR) – 41.1%
David Daltorio (FR) – 39.4%
Field Goal Percentage
Nico Holzschuh (SO) – 50.0%
Anthony Hightower (SR) – 48.6%
Free Throw Percentage
Tommy Nawrocki (SR) – 76.9%
Seth Cervello (SR) – 75.0%
Trey DePietro (SR) – 73.4%
Carter Mraz (SR) – 71.4%
Boardman’s Recent History
Double-digit scorers
2021-22: Trey DePietro, 13.8
2020-21: Ethan Anderson, 12.9
2019-20: Derrick Anderson, 22.7; Ethan Anderson, 10.9; Tommy Fryda, 10.5
2018-19: Derrick Anderson, 17.4; Che Trevena, 12.2
2017-18: Holden Lipke, 16.2
2016-17: Holden Lipke, 14.1
2015-16: Gannon Murray, 13.6; John Ryan, 13.3; Holden Lipke, 10.8
2014-15: Gannon Murray, 10.1