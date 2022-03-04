BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – During the 2021-22 season, the Boardman Spartans won their fourth consecutive All-American Conference championship. The Spartans put together a pair of playoff wins before dropping their District Semifinal contest to state-ranked Brush.

Trey DePietro was named the Player of the Year in the AAC after closing out his senior season with 12 double-doubles. DePietro averaged 13.8 points and 9.6 rebounds, which was an increase from his junior campaign where he scored 9.0 points and hauled down 8.5 boards.

2021-22 Boardman Spartans’ Boys’ Basketball

Head Coach: Pat Birch

Record: 15-9 (7-1), first place in All-American Conference

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 49.9

Scoring Defense: 46.8

Individual Leaders

Scoring

Trey DePietro (SR) – 13.8

Luke Ryan (SR) – 8.7

Anthony Hightower (SR) – 7.0

Seth Cervello (SR) – 5.8

Brady DePietro (JR) – 4.3

Nico Holzschuh (SO) – 3.8

Ben Alvarico (SR) – 3.4

Rebounding

Trey DePietro (SR) – 9.6

Nico Holzschuh (SO) – 2.8

Assists

Luke Ryan (SR) – 2.4

Seth Cervello (SR) – 2.1

Trey DePietro (SR) – 2.1

Steals

Seth Cervello (SR) – 1.8

Three-Point Percentage

Brady DePietro (JR) – 43.6%

Anthony Hightower (SR) – 41.1%

David Daltorio (FR) – 39.4%

Field Goal Percentage

Nico Holzschuh (SO) – 50.0%

Anthony Hightower (SR) – 48.6%

Free Throw Percentage

Tommy Nawrocki (SR) – 76.9%

Seth Cervello (SR) – 75.0%

Trey DePietro (SR) – 73.4%

Carter Mraz (SR) – 71.4%

Boardman’s Recent History

Double-digit scorers

2021-22: Trey DePietro, 13.8

2020-21: Ethan Anderson, 12.9

2019-20: Derrick Anderson, 22.7; Ethan Anderson, 10.9; Tommy Fryda, 10.5

2018-19: Derrick Anderson, 17.4; Che Trevena, 12.2

2017-18: Holden Lipke, 16.2

2016-17: Holden Lipke, 14.1

2015-16: Gannon Murray, 13.6; John Ryan, 13.3; Holden Lipke, 10.8

2014-15: Gannon Murray, 10.1