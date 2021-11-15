Boardman softball standout headed to the college level

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman senior Madison Lester will continue here academic and athletic career at California University of Pennsylvania. Lester will join the Vulcan’s softball program next year.

Lester carries a .436 career batting average with the Spartans, and has knocked in 38 runs.

She has compiled a 22-6 pitching record over two seasons at Boardman. Lester recorded 151 strikeouts her freshman year and 124 during her junior season.

Lester will be a 4-year letter winner and was named First Team All Conference her freshman and junior year.

The Cal U Vulcans were 19-10 overall last year, and 19-8 in conference play. They fell to Gannon in the first round of the PSAC Tournament.