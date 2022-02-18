B0ARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman High School Swimming and Diving teams have qualified 21 student-athletes to compete in the 2022 Northeast District Division I District Championships.
The group includes 18 swimmers and 3 divers. Swimming competition takes place on Saturday at 12 p.m., while diving competition was completed on Thursday.
The event will be held at the Robert F. Busbey Natatorium at Cleveland State University.
Competitors are looking to qualify for the state meet which will take place next weekend in Canton, Ohio.
A total of 24 student athletes qualify per event for the Ohio State Championships.The following Boardman Spartans will be competing at the OHSAA Division I Northeast District Swim Meet:
- Vince Tran (diver)
- Hayley Ho
- Lily Warren (diver)
- Maddie Mraz
- Alexis Mihok
- Matthew Amendol
- Madison Murphy
- Petra Crnjak
- Abigail Mihok
- Gina Dinapoli
- Julia Basista
- Ella Huston
- Sam Murray
- Andrew Yocum
- Justin Yocum
- RJ Keating (diver)
- Carter Cailor
- Owen Lee
- Caleb Satterfield
- Ethan Dunlany
- Morgan Russo
Boardman is coached by Carlo Cordon.