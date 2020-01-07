Boardman, Sebring & McDonald all ranked in Top 10

Sebring is back in the top 10 for the 1st time since 2005

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Yesterday, the OHSAA high school boys’ basketball Associated Press poll was released. Unbeaten Boardman came in at #10 in Division I with a resume that includes wins over GlenOak, Hickory and Poland. The Spartans were last ranked three years ago (on January 9, 2017).



January 6, 2020 – Division I Poll

1.Moeller (127 points)

2.Hilliard Bradley (87)

3.Columbus South (78)

4.Gahanna Lincoln (70)

5.St. Edward (65)

6.Cincinnati LaSalle (61)

7.Chillicothe (49)

8.Lima Senior (40)

9.Perrysburg (38)

10.Boardman (32)

January 6, 2020 – Division IV Poll

1.Norwalk St. Paul (64 points)

2.Sebring (63)

3.Glenwood (58)

4.Zanesville Rosecrans (45)

5.Greenwich South Central (42)

6.Delphos St. John’s (38)

7.Mogadore (37)

8.McDonald (34)

8.Trimble (34)

10.Toledo Christian (31)

From MVAC, two teams are in the top 10 in McDonald (at #8) and Sebring (at #2). The Blue Devils are ranked for the first time since the last poll of the 2017-18 season. Sebring is back in the top 10 for the first time in 15 years. On February 14, 2005 – the Trojans were ranked #2 in Division IV.

Recent AP Poll History (Since 2006)



–Eighteen area Ohio teams have been ranked in the Top 10 since 2006 (Badger, Bristol, Boardman, Cardinal Mooney, East Liverpool, LaBrae, Lisbon, McDonald, Mineral Ridge, Newton Falls, Poland, South Range, Sebring, Springfield, Ursuline, Warren Harding, Warren JFK, Wellsville).

-Since 2006, six schools have been ranked 14 times or more. Below is the list of those schools and the number of times they’ve been ranked:

Poland – 29 (last time February 18, 2019)

McDonald – 28 (last time February 20, 2018)

Warren Harding – 28 (last time February 15, 2016)

LaBrae – 25 (last time January 21, 2019)

Bristol – 24 (last time February 18, 2019)

Ursuline – 14 (last time February 23, 2015)

–Number 1 ranked schools since 2006

February 20, 2017 – D3 #1 (LaBrae); D4 #1 (McDonald)

February 13, 2017 – D3 #1 (LaBrae); D4 #1 (McDonald)

February 6, 2017 – D3 #1 (LaBrae)

January 16, 2017 – D4 #1 (McDonald)

February 2, 2009 – D1 #1 (Warren Harding)

February 18, 2008 – D2 #1 (Poland)

February 11, 2008 – D2 #1 (Poland)

February 4, 2008 – D2 #1 (Poland)

January 28, 2008 – D2 #1 (Poland)