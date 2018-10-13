Boardman snaps 2-game skid; tops Ursuline Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Boardman gets the best of Ursuline Friday night [ + - ] Video

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - Boardman improves to 5-3 as the Spartans end their two-game losing skid with a 38-14 victory over Ursuline. Boardman has defeated Ursuline in five of their last six meetings. Ursuline drops to 1-7 as they have now lost ten consecutive road contests.

On the Spartans’ first drive, Mike O’Horo scored from close range to take an early 7-0 lead. The Spartans score again - this time - O'Horo found Nate Thompson on a 27-yarder to put the Spartans up by two touchdowns.

In the second quarter, Ursuline's freshman quarterback Brady Shannon connects with Daysean Harris on a 15-yard toss for six points following a costly penalty on Boardman. The Irish trim the deficit to 7 (14-7).

Boardman's Mike O'Horo scored from 1-yard away to extend the Spartan lead to 14 late in the first half.

To close out the first half, Tommy Fryda booted through a 26-yard field goal to give Boardman a 24-7 lead at the half.

To open the second half, Josh Rodriguez ran in the Spartans' fourth touchdown of the day.

Later in the third quarter, James Phillips ran in a touchdown to cut the Boardman lead to 17 as Ursuline scored their second six point score of the day.

The Spartans answered with a Rodriguez run (his 2nd) to lead 38-14 in the fourth quarter.



Scoring Chart

Boardman, 38-14 (FINAL)

First Quarter

B – Mike O’Horo, 3-yard TD run (B 7-0)

B – Nate Thompson, 27-yard TD catch from Mike O’Horo (B 14-0)

Second Quarter

U – Daysean Harris, 15-yard TD catch from Brady Shannon (B 14-7)

B – Mike O’Horo, 1-yard TD run (B 21-7)

B - Tommy Fryda, 26-yard FG (B 24-7)

Third Quarter

B – Josh Rodriguez, 1-yard TD run (B 31-7)

U – James Phillips, 9-yard TD run (B 31-14)

Fourth Quarter

B – Josh Rodriguez, 12-yard TD run (B 38-14)

Boardman will play at Fitch next week in an anticipated rivalry game for both schools. Speaking of anticipated games, Mooney plays Ursuline in week nine.