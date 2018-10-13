Sports

Boardman snaps 2-game skid; tops Ursuline

Boardman improves their record to 5-3

By:

Posted: Oct 12, 2018 07:22 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 12, 2018 11:17 PM EDT

Boardman snaps 2-game skid; tops Ursuline

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - Boardman improves to 5-3 as the Spartans end their two-game losing skid with a 38-14 victory over Ursuline. Boardman has defeated Ursuline in five of their last six meetings. Ursuline drops to 1-7 as they have now lost ten consecutive road contests.

On the Spartans’ first drive, Mike O’Horo scored from close range to take an early 7-0 lead. The Spartans score again - this time - O'Horo found Nate Thompson on a 27-yarder to put the Spartans up by two touchdowns.

In the second quarter, Ursuline's freshman quarterback Brady Shannon connects with Daysean Harris on a 15-yard toss for six points following a costly penalty on Boardman. The Irish trim the deficit to 7 (14-7).

Boardman's Mike O'Horo scored from 1-yard away to extend the Spartan lead to 14 late in the first half.

To close out the first half, Tommy Fryda booted through a 26-yard field goal to give Boardman a 24-7 lead at the half. 

To open the second half, Josh Rodriguez ran in the Spartans' fourth touchdown of the day. 

Later in the third quarter, James Phillips ran in a touchdown to cut the Boardman lead to 17 as Ursuline scored their second six point score of the day.

The Spartans answered with a Rodriguez run (his 2nd) to lead 38-14 in the fourth quarter.


Scoring Chart
Boardman, 38-14 (FINAL)

First Quarter

B – Mike O’Horo, 3-yard TD run (B 7-0)

B – Nate Thompson, 27-yard TD catch from Mike O’Horo (B 14-0)

Second Quarter

U – Daysean Harris, 15-yard TD catch from Brady Shannon (B 14-7)

B – Mike O’Horo, 1-yard TD run (B 21-7)

B - Tommy Fryda, 26-yard FG (B 24-7)

Third Quarter

B – Josh Rodriguez, 1-yard TD run (B 31-7)

U – James Phillips, 9-yard TD run (B 31-14)

Fourth Quarter

B – Josh Rodriguez, 12-yard TD run (B 38-14)

Boardman will play at Fitch next week in an anticipated rivalry game for both schools. Speaking of anticipated games, Mooney plays Ursuline in week nine.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Trending Stories