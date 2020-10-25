Boardman runner finishes 2nd in state championships

David D'Altorio finished just behind the winner Sunday in the Division I Middle School state championships

DUBLIN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Glenwood Junior High School cross-country runner David D’Altorio finished second in the Division I Middle School state championships Sunday in Dublin.

D’Altorio finished with a time of 0:10:57.75, just behind the winner Billy Dennison at 0:10:45.33.

The 8th grader came in first place in all 10 races he competed in this year prior to the state championship. He was named Mahoning County Champion, Mahoning Valley XC Series Champion and AAC Conference Champ.

D’Altorio also set a new meet record of 10:01 at the Columbiana Clipper Invitational, beating the previous record set 10 years ago by over 20 seconds.