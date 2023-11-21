BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman senior Ethan Boots officially committed to continue his academic and athletic career at Gannon University.

A signing ceremony was held at Boardman High School on Tuesday.

Boots is a four-year letter winner with the Spartan cross country program. This past season, he raced his career best of 16:37 at The Legends Meet in Trumbull County.

He also earned First Team All-AAC Honors, leading the Spartans to the second AAC Championship in program history. The team also returned to the OHSAA Regional Championship for the first time since 2019.

Boots was likewise a major contributor to the Spartans Suburban League and Mahoning County Championships.

He will enter his senior track season as a two-time letter winner with career bests of 52.77 in the 400, 4:40 in the 1600 and 9:57 in the 3200.