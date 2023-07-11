BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman took down Canfield 18-2 in the 9U championship game to advance to state.

Watch the video above for highlights from Tuesday night’s game.

After falling behind 1-0 to Canfield, they responded with 12 runs in the third inning, highlighted by Vinny Skovira picking up two runs batted in as they took a 14-1 advantage.

The Boardman bats weren’t finished just yet, after Dimitri Dovas would add two RBIs of his own to push the lead out to 18-2.

Nazih Banna pitched a complete game on the mound for Boardman, striking out the final batter of the game to claim the 9U title.

Boardman now advances to play in the state tournament after the district championship win.