Boardman releases new football slate; Spartans eye Week 1 affair with Fitch

Sports

The Spartans will open up the 2020 campaign against a familiar foe, Austintown Fitch

Boardman Spartans High School Football Schedule

Credit: Kameleon007/istock/Getty Images

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman Spartans have officially released their new six-game regular season football schedule.

The Spartans will open up the 2020 campaign against a familiar foe, hitting the road to meet Austintown Fitch.

Boardman is seeking a third playoff appearance in the last four years.

Head Coach Joe Ignazio is entering his eighth season heading up the program.

The following is the complete 2020 Boardman Football Schedule:

8/28 at Austintown Fitch
9/4 vs. East
9/11 vs. Ursuline
9/18 at Howland
9/25 vs. Cardinal Mooney
10/2 at Canfield

* All games will kick off at 7 p.m.

