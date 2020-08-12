Boardman releases new football slate; Spartans eye Week 1 affair with Fitch

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman Spartans have officially released their new six-game regular season football schedule.
The Spartans will open up the 2020 campaign against a familiar foe, hitting the road to meet Austintown Fitch.
Boardman is seeking a third playoff appearance in the last four years.
Head Coach Joe Ignazio is entering his eighth season heading up the program.
The following is the complete 2020 Boardman Football Schedule:
8/28 at Austintown Fitch
9/4 vs. East
9/11 vs. Ursuline
9/18 at Howland
9/25 vs. Cardinal Mooney
10/2 at Canfield
* All games will kick off at 7 p.m.