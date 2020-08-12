Boardman releases new football slate; Spartans eye Week 1 affair with Fitch

The Spartans will open up the 2020 campaign against a familiar foe, Austintown Fitch

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman Spartans have officially released their new six-game regular season football schedule.

The Spartans will open up the 2020 campaign against a familiar foe, hitting the road to meet Austintown Fitch.

Boardman is seeking a third playoff appearance in the last four years.

Head Coach Joe Ignazio is entering his eighth season heading up the program.

The following is the complete 2020 Boardman Football Schedule:

8/28 at Austintown Fitch

9/4 vs. East

9/11 vs. Ursuline

9/18 at Howland

9/25 vs. Cardinal Mooney

10/2 at Canfield

* All games will kick off at 7 p.m.