BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman’s Madison Murphy signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her swimming career at Mount St. Mary’s University in Maryland.

A signing ceremony was held at Boardman High School on Wednesday.

Murphy was a two-time First Team All-AAC member and also a two-time AAC Swimmer of the Year.

In addition, she was also a two-time NEAC All-Star.

Murphy was a state qualifier in her junior and senior seasons and was Division 1 Top 16 in the 100 free and the 200 medley relay.

She leaves Boardman High School with five school records and ends her career as one of the most decorated swimmers in Spartan history.