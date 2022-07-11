BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman 11U Little League baseball team rallied in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the win from Poland 5-4.

Boardman would plate three in the final inning to grab the win.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

Poland would open the scoring in the first inning, taking an early 1-0 lead.

The score would remain that way until the bottom of the third when Boardman plated two on an RBI single to make it 2-1.

Poland would answer back in the fifth when Thomas Tsudis lined an RBI single to center to tie the game at 2-2.

They would retake the lead in the 6th when Greg Hann belted a double to left field which brought the go-ahead run home to make it 3-2 Poland.

Andrew Colla would bring home another run later in the inning on a fielders’ choice to push Poland’s lead to 4-2.

In the bottom of the sixth, Boardman would pull to within a run on a bases-loaded single by Jackson Kelty to make it 4-3.

Later in the inning, Boardman would tie the game on a wild pitch to even the game at 4-4.

Boardman would get the walk-off win after another wild pitch that allowed Chase Willis to score the game-winning run.