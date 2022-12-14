HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Boardman rallied from a 19 point first-half deficit to defeat Howland 53-49 in girls’ high school basketball action on Wednesday night.

Trailing 30-11, the Spartans close out the first half on a 17-4 run, and eventually took the lead with under two minutes to play.

Mackenzie Riccitelli connected on a pair of free throws with under 10 seconds to play and then came up with a steal and a layup to seal the deal.

Riccitelli finished with a game-high 26 points, including a pefect 10-1 from the free throw line.

Faith Walston added 9 points in the win, while Bella Martin tallied 6. Sarah Bero chipped in with 5 points and nine rebounds for the Spartans. Ava Freeborough added 4 points, Reagan Smith with 2 points and Cami Goske had 1 point.

Gia Hoso led Howland with 14 points, while Mia Barrish also reached double-figures with 11 in the setback for the Tigers.

With the win, the Spartans improve to 3-3 and 1-0 in the AAC.