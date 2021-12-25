LOS ANGELES, California (WKBN) – Boardman product Corey Linsley is ruled out for the Los Angeles Chargers’ game against the Houston Texans Sunday afternoon.

Linsley was one of three players put on the COVID-19/reserve list on Monday by the Chargers. He was described as day-to-day.

According to reports, Linsley is vaccinated, which would mean he could have returned after back-to-back negative tests, 24 hours a part.

Linsley joined the Chargers this past off-season after spending several seasons in Green Bay with the Packers.

The five-year, $62.5 million deal made him the highest-paid center in the NFL.

He has started all 14 games for Los Angeles at center.

Linsley was a member of the WKBN Big 22 Class of 2008.