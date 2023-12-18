BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman senior Jacob Boyles turned his passion of weightlifting into national recognition, claiming three Pennsylvania records and a national record.

“It’s fun, and it gives me a chance to prove to myself that I can do it and that I can be the best at something,” said Boyles.

Boyles is a Boardman wrestler and said he started lifting weights in a home gym as a hobby. But as he grew stronger, he saw he could do more.

“Then I started seeing numbers, seeing who was doing what, some of the record books, and I was like, ‘Wow, I could really go and do something with this,'” said Boyles.

Boyles competed in the United States Powerlifting Association’s Erie open in Pennsylvania.

He competed in the 165 lb. weight class, 16-17 age group and broke three state records.

Boyles now has the Pennsylvania squat record of 507 lbs., which was previously 501 lbs. Then, he has the deadlift record of 518 lbs. and the previous was 468 lbs. He also set the bench press record for 308 lbs. In addition, his state squat record of 507 lbs. is a national record for his weight class.

“Squat is just my thing I just love it,” said Boyles. “I can’t look at somebody and them be better than me at what I want to do.”

Boyles said he strives to do more and that his work ethic outweighs the records.

“I don’t really care about those records per se,” said Boyles. “But I just want to keep on getting better. More just proving to myself that I could do it.”