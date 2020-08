The Boardman athletic director said they are working with the Mahoning County Public Health on contract tracing

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Practice was postponed for the Boardman Spartans on Monday after one player tested positive for COVID-19.

The Boardman athletic director said they are working with the Mahoning County Public Health on contract tracing to determine their next step.

Earlier on Monday, East Palestine also confirmed that one of their player tested positive for the coronavirus.

