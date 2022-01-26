BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman lineman Joe Sferra verbally committed to the Youngstown State Football program.

He made the announcement on social media on Wednesday night.

Sferra earned Honorable Mention All-Ohio honors this Fall in Division II. In addition, he was likewise named Academic All-Ohio for the 2021 season.

He likewise was named 2021 OPSWA Northeast Inland All-District First Team Offense DII

The 6-foot-three lineman was also being recruited by Slippery Rock, Morehead State, Long Island University, Walsh, Capital University, Lake Erie College, Clarion, and Dartmouth.