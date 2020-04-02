Boardman, led by Dunn, fall in Final Four 50 years ago

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – This past season, the Boardman boys basketball team won 22 games and closed out the year in the AP Top 10 at #7. Fifty years ago, the Spartans advanced to the State Semifinals for the second time in school history (their last trip to the Final Four).

In 1970, coach Alan Burns’ bunch got through the Canton Region with a pair of double-digit victories. First, in the regional semifinal, Boardman topped Parma Padua Franciscan – 67-54 – before getting by Akron Central (68-55) to advance to St. John Arena.

The Spartans were led by junior Greg Dunn, who averaged 24 points per game. Dunn was honored by being named to the 1970 AP’s Class AA Second-Team All-State. To this day, Dunn still is the basketball program’s all-time leading scorer (1385).

In the 2A semifinal against Rossford, Boardman jumped out to a 24-19 lead at the intermission. Dunn scored 9 points in the first two quarters. Number 32 would finish with a game-high 18 points. The Bulldogs tied the game at 38 after the third quarter. In the end, Rossford advanced by defeating the Spartans, 55-51. Rossford was led by Greg and Ron Weber who scored 12 points apiece. The Bulldogs eventually fell to Dayton Chaminade (69-47) in the Class AA Championship tilt.

Boardman (51) – Dave Erickson 10, George Brownlee 4, Ken Clark 0, Rick Harr 15, Mike Reid 0, Ron Kreps 4, Greg Dunn 18

Rossford (55) – Greg Weber 12, Ron Weber 12, George Williams 8, Mike Owen 7, Joe Creps 8, Pete Emch 4, Bill Sarver 2, Steve Verbosky 2

For Boardman, Rick Harr added 11 of his 15 points in the second half. Dave Erickson also contributed 10 points for the Spartans.

During their 7-year run (1968-75), coach Burns led the Spartans to an impressive 138-22 record over the time period.

Below is the 1970 AP Class AA First-Team:

Wardell Jackson, Toledo Macomber/SR

Donald Smith, Dayton Roth/SR

Dan Gerhard, Dayton Chaminade/SR

Fred Saunders, Columbus Mohawk/SR

Dennis Odle, Newark/SR

Pat Lyons, Cleveland St. Joseph/SR

Gary Repella, Steubenville/SR

Denny Thompson, Waverly/SR