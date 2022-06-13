BOARDMAN. Ohio (WKBN) – Over one hundred female athletes showed up to Boardman’s Spartan Stadium Monday morning for ‘Lady Spartan Strength’, a new strength and conditioning program that caters specifically to female athletes.

Watch the video above to hear from the coaches and learn more about the Spartans program.

“How do we bring camaraderie to Boardman? How do we create a culture for girls to encourage one another?” asks Boardman volleyball coach Alyssa Birch. “So we came up with the idea of collaborating as coaches, and if we showed them that we can work together, all the sports can work together too.”

Boardman track and cross country coach Rick Sypert added, “When most places talk about the team in the weight room, they always talk about the football team in there, but why can’t they be the girls teams? We just embrace the culture of female athletes here.”

Boardman offers 11 different varsity sports to female students and Monday there were athletes from every one of them in attendance.

The program runs three days a week for the next 10 weeks, and it’s free for students. For the coaches, it’s all about getting better, bringing the kids closer, and highlighting Boardman’s winning culture.

“There’s a lot of things that people are missing here. We had, I believe, 12 conference players of the year. We were first or second in 17 of the 24 sports,” says Sypert. “There’s a lot of winning that people miss out that they’re not seeing, like how fantastic some of our student athletes really are here.”

“I love the idea that they are individually going to get bigger, faster, stronger, and you know how that’s going to translate over into their respective sports,” says Birch. “But I hope to see at a volleyball match, the bowling team there cheering on my girls. And I hope that I can take my girls to the golf match. That’s the kind of stuff makes me excited.”