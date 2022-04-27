BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman lacrosse standout Malysea Flood has officially committed to continue her career at Muskingum University.

A signing ceremony was held at Boardman High School on Wednesday.

Flood is a two-year letter winner for the Spartans.

She lost her sophomore season due to COVID-19.

Over the course of the past two seasons, Flood has piled up a total of 38 goals for Boardman.

She joins Trey DiPietro, Cole Congson, Grace Oklota and Sam Hoffman who also made their college choices official on Wednesday.