Boardman kicker signs to play at Division II school

Tommy Fryda signed his NLI to play at California University of Pennsylvania on Friday morning

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman senior Tommy Fryda has made his college decision official as Fryda signed his letter of intent to play at California University of Pennsylvania.

Last Fall, Fryda connected on five of seven field-goal attempts for the Spartans. He was also 30-31 on extra points.

The senior was a four-year letterman for the Spartans football team.

The multi-sports athlete set Boardman’s school record for extra points and also total points.

On the basketball court, the senior standout broke the Spartans’ single-season three-point record this past season, and he was also named First-Team All-Ohio in soccer back in the Fall.