CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – To open the South Range Holiday Classic, Boardman girls posted a 54-14 victory over Struthers.

The Spartans led 40-6 at halftime.

Mackenzie Riccitelli paced Boardman with 14 points and 7 steals. Sarah Bero contributed 10 points while Sam Duble added 9 points. Tori Strines tallied 7 points as well.

Boardman (6-2) will be pitted against Hilliard-Davidson on Friday.

Struthers has dropped its last four games. The Wildcats will play Garrettsville Garfield Friday.