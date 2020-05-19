Boardman holds social distancing signings for student-athletes

BOARDMAN, OHIO (WKBN) – It was a college signing extravaganza Tuesday at Boardman High School, social-distancing style.

Six signings spread across four hours with just family allowed to attend. Two Spartan swimmers put pen to paper on their futures.

River Flatley signed with John Carroll.



“I really like the team,” said Flatley. “I had a good time at my visit, and I have noticed that they tend to make their swimmers a lot faster. I just like the way their program runs, the way they practice.”



Teammate Will Linker is heading to the next level as well, signing to swim at Youngstown State as he joins an upstart Penguins program.



“Yeah it is really great,” said Linker. “Like my coach over there said, I will be one of the trailblazers, setting my mark for one of the first few years of the program. It is really exciting.”



He isn’t the only Boardman athlete joining Youngstown State. Senior David Merdich is joining the Penguins powerhouse track and field program.



“I mean, I am completely stoked for the opportunity to join their team,” Merdich said. “Work with the great athletes around me, make them better, make me better, and I can not wait to get started.”



Spartans soccer standout Angel Perez will be continuing his career close to home, heading to Alliance to join the Purple Raiders of Mount Union.



“It means the world to me,” Perez said. “Boardman has always been my family, even past my immediate family. My coaches, teammates, and not just them coming to see me play, but I can come home and see them play. So it means so much to me that I have so much support here.”



All-Ohio second-teamer Derrick Anderson made his college decision official. Starting his basketball career at Lakeland Community College.



“It was the best fit for me,” said Anderson. “Best opportunity with everything going on with the virus is kind of pushed some opportunities back for me. But it is God’s plan for me, and these are the first steps to get me to where I want to be.”



One Boardman football player made his decision as well, making the move to Berea, joining the Baldwin Wallace football program.



“Walking on campus was just a great feeling,” Miller said. “Twenty minutes from downtown Cleveland, great for any job opportunities in the future. I just love the culture there, love the coaches and met some of the players, too.”