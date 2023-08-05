BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Spartans’ 2023 volleyball schedule for the girls’ team is below:
Schedule
Aug. 19 – at Hoover
Aug. 22 – Girard
Aug. 24 – at West Branch
Aug. 26 – Louisville
Aug. 28 – at Southeast
Aug. 31 – Howland
Sept. 2 – East Liverpool
Sept. 5 – at Fitch
Sept. 7 – Cardinal Mooney
Sept. 12 – Poland
Sept. 14 – at Harding
Sept. 19 – Canfield
Sept. 21 – at Howland
Sept. 25 – at East
Sept. 26 – at Oak Glen
Sept. 28 – Fitch
Oct. 3 – Salem
Oct. 5 – Harding
Oct. 9 – Crestview
Oct. 12 – at Canfield
Oct. 14 – at South Range
Boardman High School
Nickname: The Spartans
Colors: Maroon and White
School address: 7777 Glenwood Ave, Youngstown, OH 44512
