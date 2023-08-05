BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Spartans’ 2023 volleyball schedule for the girls’ team is below:

Schedule

Aug. 19 – at Hoover

Aug. 22 – Girard

Aug. 24 – at West Branch

Aug. 26 – Louisville

Aug. 28 – at Southeast

Aug. 31 – Howland

Sept. 2 – East Liverpool

Sept. 5 – at Fitch

Sept. 7 – Cardinal Mooney

Sept. 12 – Poland

Sept. 14 – at Harding

Sept. 19 – Canfield

Sept. 21 – at Howland

Sept. 25 – at East

Sept. 26 – at Oak Glen

Sept. 28 – Fitch

Oct. 3 – Salem

Oct. 5 – Harding

Oct. 9 – Crestview

Oct. 12 – at Canfield

Oct. 14 – at South Range

Boardman High School

Nickname: The Spartans

Colors: Maroon and White

School address: 7777 Glenwood Ave, Youngstown, OH 44512

If you have corrections to the BHS volleyball schedule, please contact support.