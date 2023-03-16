BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – After upsetting New Philadelphia (3-0) in the district semifinals, the Spartans were upended by Walsh Jesuit in the district championship game, 2-1.

This year, coach Fred Mootz will rely on a strong pitching staff to help the Spartans get back into contention to play for the league and district championships.

“Tori Strines led us in the circle most of [last] year,” said Mootz. “Natalie Davis [who missed last year with an injury] will bolster our staff as well as freshman Gabby Sferra, who’s one to watch out for in 2023.”

Strines (6-6, 2.41 ERA, 82 Ks) earned Second-Team All-League honors. Her catcher Maddie Wymer (.344 BA, 17 RBIs) also achieved All-American Conference honors last spring.

Mootz indicated, “I always set expectations high, [that] starts with [our attempt] to win maybe the toughest league in the tri-county area (AAC). We always try to make that run at a district title that we were ever so close to winning last season. We schedule up every season to better prepare us for that.”

The season begins for Boardman at Independence on Friday, March 24.

Boardman Spartans’ Softball Preview

2022 Record: 12-15

2022 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Walsh Jesuit, 2-1, in the Massillon District Final

Coach: Fred Mootz

Key Returnees

Natalie Davis, Senior

Maddie Dravecky, Senior

Cami Goske, Senior

Maddie Wymer, Junior

Tori Strines, Sophomore

2023 Schedule

Mar. 24 – at Independence

Mar. 25 – Dover/Lake

Mar. 27 – Crestview

Mar. 31 – at Green

Apr. 1 – vs. Revere/Field (Strike Out Cancer)

Apr. 3 – at Fitch

Apr. 4 – Fitch

Apr. 8 – at Poland/Brookfield

Apr. 13 – Mentor

Apr. 14 – at Hubbard

Apr. 15 – West Branch

Apr. 17 – at Harding

Apr. 18 – Harding

Apr. 20 – Poland

Apr. 22 – at Aurora

Apr. 24 – Canfield

Apr. 25 – at Canfield

Apr. 26 – Walsh Jesuit

Apr. 29 – at Jackson

May 1 – Howland

May 2 – at Howland

May 4 – at Champion