Boardman High School Soccer Schedule

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman High School has released their boy’s and girls’ soccer schedules for the 2021 season.

2021 Boys’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 13 – Cleveland Heights

• Aug. 21 – South Range

• Aug. 24 – at Hoban

• Aug. 26 – at Cardinal Mooney

• Aug. 31 – Harding

• Sept. 4 – at Poland

• Sept. 9 – at Akron North

• Sept. 14 – Fitch

• Sept. 16 – at Canfield

• Sept. 21 – at Howland

• Sept. 23 – at Badger

• Sept. 30 – at Harding

• Oct. 5 – at Ursuline

• Oct. 7 – at Fitch

• Oct. 9 – Crestview

• Oct. 12 – Canfield

• Oct. 14 – Howland

2021 Girls’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 13 – at Green

• Aug. 21 – Marlington

• Aug. 25 – Cardinal Mooney

• Aug. 28 – West Branch

• Aug. 30 – at Harding

• Sept. 4 – Lake

• Sept. 11 – at Hoover

• Sept. 13 – at Fitch

• Sept. 15 – Canfield

• Sept. 20 – Howland

• Sept. 25 – GlenOak

• Sept. 27 – Harding

• Sept. 30 – at Ursuline

• Oct. 6 – Fitch

• Oct. 9 – Hickory

• Oct. 11 – at Canfield

• Oct. 13 – at Howland

Boardman High School

Nickname: The Spartans

Colors: Maroon and white

School address: 7777 Glenwood Ave., Youngstown, OH 44512

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the Boardman Local Schools website.