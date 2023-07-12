BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Spartans’ 2023 soccer schedules for both girls and boys are below:
2023 girls’ soccer schedule
• Aug. 11 – at Green
• Aug. 17 – Marlington
• Aug. 19 – Willoughby South
• Aug. 23 – at Poland
• Aug. 26 – at Hoover
• Sept. 2 – Lake
• Sept. 6 – Howland
• Sept. 9 – at Crestview
• Sept. 11 – at Salem
• Sept. 13 – at Fitch
• Sept. 18 – Canfield
• Sept. 20 – at Harding
• Sept. 25 – at Howland
• Sept. 28 – at South Range
• Oct. 2 – Fitch
• Oct. 4 – at Canfield
• Oct. 9 – Harding
2023 boys’ soccer schedule
• Aug. 15 – at Poland
• Aug. 19 – Hudson
• Aug. 21 – Warren JFK
• Aug. 24 – at Cardinal Mooney
• Aug. 29 – at Hoban
• Sept. 2 – South Range
• Sept. 7 – at Howland
• Sept. 9 – at West Branch
• Sept. 12 – Badger
• Sept. 14 – Fitch
• Sept. 19 – at Canfield
• Sept. 21 – Harding
• Sept. 26 – Howland
• Oct. 3 – at Fitch
• Oct. 5 – Canfield
• Oct. 10 – at Harding
• Oct. 12 – Crestview
Boardman Spartans High School
Nickname: The Spartans
Colors: Maroon and White
School address: 7777 Glenwood Ave, Youngstown, OH 44512
Stadium location: 7777 Glenwood Ave, Youngstown, OH 44512
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
If you have corrections to the BHS football schedule, please contact support.