BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Spartans’ 2023 soccer schedules for both girls and boys are below:

2023 girls’ soccer schedule

• Aug. 11 – at Green

• Aug. 17 – Marlington

• Aug. 19 – Willoughby South

• Aug. 23 – at Poland

• Aug. 26 – at Hoover

• Sept. 2 – Lake

• Sept. 6 – Howland

• Sept. 9 – at Crestview

• Sept. 11 – at Salem

• Sept. 13 – at Fitch

• Sept. 18 – Canfield

• Sept. 20 – at Harding

• Sept. 25 – at Howland

• Sept. 28 – at South Range

• Oct. 2 – Fitch

• Oct. 4 – at Canfield

• Oct. 9 – Harding

2023 boys’ soccer schedule

• Aug. 15 – at Poland

• Aug. 19 – Hudson

• Aug. 21 – Warren JFK

• Aug. 24 – at Cardinal Mooney

• Aug. 29 – at Hoban

• Sept. 2 – South Range

• Sept. 7 – at Howland

• Sept. 9 – at West Branch

• Sept. 12 – Badger

• Sept. 14 – Fitch

• Sept. 19 – at Canfield

• Sept. 21 – Harding

• Sept. 26 – Howland

• Oct. 3 – at Fitch

• Oct. 5 – Canfield

• Oct. 10 – at Harding

• Oct. 12 – Crestview

Boardman Spartans High School

Nickname: The Spartans

Colors: Maroon and White

School address: 7777 Glenwood Ave, Youngstown, OH 44512

Stadium location: 7777 Glenwood Ave, Youngstown, OH 44512

