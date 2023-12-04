BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman High School senior is going down in the record books.

Powelifter Jacob Boyles broke the Pennsylvania state records in the bench press (307 lbs.), deadlift (518 lbs.) and squat (507 lbs.).

The competition was on Sunday in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Courtesy: Boardman High School

Boyles’ squat of 507 lbs. also set a national record for his weight class.

Boyles is on the Spartans’ wrestling team and has been working toward the powerlifting goal for a long time, according to school officials.

This was only his second time competing at a U.S.P.A. event.