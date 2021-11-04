Boardman High School Girls’ Basketball Preview

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Coach Brett Green begins year #2 at the helm of the Boardman girls’ basketball program. He’ll have a young group to work with but he’s excited about the team’s prospects, “We’re looking to continue to build upon the successes we had last year. We’ll be missing Samantha Duble, who started as a freshman and got better every week to an injury she suffered in soccer. She was our best on-ball defender and one of our leading scorers. However, it’s next girl up. I believe our girls are doing just that and playing for their friend as well. Our starting point guard Mackenzie Riccitelli is back. At times, she looked more like an upperclassman than a freshman. We’ll look for her to lead us. We only have one senior, but we have a great group of freshmen and our basketball knowledge overall is much better than last season.”

Last year, the Spartans began the season with 3-10 record before finishing strong by winning 4 of their last seven contests.

“We have three freshmen in Ava Freeborough, Alex Ward and Sarah Bero, who are extremely aggressive and very coachable,” states Green. “As the season goes on, they’ll have their opportunities to make a positive impact at the varsity level.”

“Mackenzie took her lumps (last year), but fought and made us competitive even in some games we shouldn’t have even been in,” Green says of his sophomore point guard. “She understands what we want on the floor and we’ll look for her to be more vocal and more of a scoring threat this season. Reagan (Smith) has improved greatly in the off-season playing AAU with Drill For Skill in (Monaca) Pennsylvania. She’s been asked to do even more and has been responsive to everything that we have thrown at her. Emma Mills is the lone senior who rebounded the ball extremely well last year and can play both inside and out. We’ll look to maximize her abilities. Bella Martin has the skill set to be a really good player. She hurt her knee right before the first game last year and struggled with that all season, but is healthy now. She’ll be the X-factor as to whether we have a good season, or a great season.”

Boardman opens play with a home matchup against the Marlington Dukes on November 22.

Boardman Spartans

Head Coach: Brett Green

2020-21 Record: 7-13

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 46.6

Scoring Defense: 50.7

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Mackenzie Riccitelli – 6.2

Rebounding: Emma Mills – 5.9

Assists: Mackenzie Riccitelli – 3.4

Steals: Mackenzie Riccitelli – 1.8

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 22 – Marlington

Nov. 27 – at Cardinal Mooney

Dec. 1 – Louisville

Dec. 8 – at Salem

Dec. 11 – vs. St. Joseph Academy (at Hoban GBK Classic)

Dec. 12 – vs. Hoban (at Hoban GBK Classic)

Dec. 15 – at Howland

Dec. 18 – Ursuline

Dec. 22 – Fitch

Dec. 27 – at Poland

Dec. 29 – Lake

Jan. 5 – at Canfield

Jan. 12 – Harding

Jan. 15 – at East

Jan. 19 – Chaney

Jan. 22 – Howland

Jan. 26 – at Fitch

Jan. 29 – Canfield

Feb. 2 – at West Branch

Feb. 5 – at Harding

Feb. 10 – at Liberty