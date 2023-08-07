BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Spartans’ 2023 cross-country schedule for both the girls’ and boys’ teams are below:

Boys’ schedule:

Aug. 26 – at Riverside Invitational (10 a.m.)

Aug. 29 – at McDonald-Suburban League Meet #1 (at 5:15 p.m.)

Sept. 5 – Suburban League Meet #2 (at 5:15 p.m.)

Sept. 9 – at Wooster (10 a.m.)

Sept. 16 – Spartan Invitational (9 a.m.)

Sept. 19 – at Suburban League Championship (at 5 p.m.)

Sept. 27 – at Mahoning County Championship Meet (at 5 p.m.)

Sept. 30 – at Olentangy Berlin (at 10 a.m.)

Oct. 7- at The Legends (at 10 a.m.)

Oct. 14 – at AAC Conference Meet (at 9 a.m.)

Girls’ schedule:

Aug. 26 – at Riverside Invitational (7 p.m.)

Aug. 29 – at McDonald-Suburban League Meet #1 (at 4:45 p.m.)

Sept. 2 – at Marlington Invitational (at 10 a.m.)

Sept. 5 – Suburban League Meet #2 (at 4:45 p.m.)

Sept. 9 – at Wooster (10 a.m.)

Sept. 12 – at Suburban League Meet #3 (at Fitch at 4:45 p.m.)

Sept. 16 – Spartan Invitational (10 a.m.)

Sept. 27 – at Mahoning County Championship Meet (at Fitch at 4:45 p.m.)

Sept. 30 – at Madison (at 10 a.m.)

Oct. 7- at The Legends (at 10 a.m.)

Oct. 14 – at AAC Conference Meet (at 9 a.m.)

Boardman High School

Nickname: The Spartans

Colors: Maroon and White

School address: 7777 Glenwood Ave, Youngstown, OH 44512

