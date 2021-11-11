Boardman High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The back-to-back All-American Conference champion-Boardman Spartans will look to defend their title this season without the services of the league Player of the Year, Ethan Anderson.

“Our keys to a successful season will revolve around our ability to use our quickness and attack teams on both ends of the floor,” points out coach Pat Birch. “We have a good amount of experience returning which should benefit us in close games.”

The Spartans return five letter winners in seniors Anthony Hightower, Ben Alvarico, Seth Cervello, Luke Ryan and First-Team All-Conference selection Trey DePietro.

“Anthony is a very smooth player who can attack the rim and defend well,” says Birch. “Ben is a very quick guard who excels at attacking the rim. Seth, our point guard, is an excellent defender. He’ll lead our offense. We’ll look for Luke’s shooting and scoring ability. Trey is a very versatile player, who we’ll lean on for production.”

Expectations remain high within the program. “Our goal is to maintain the high-level of play we’ve established over the past few seasons,” indicates Birch. “We expect to defend our conference championship and compete for a district championship. Both of those expectations will in no way be easy, but we are challenging our players to set high expectations.”

Boardman Spartans

Head Coach: Pat Birch

2020-21 Record: 15-6 (8-0), 1st place in All-American Conference

Last 5-Year Record: 85-31 (73.3%)

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 51.6

Scoring Defense: 45.7

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Ethan Anderson – 12.9

Rebounding: Trey DePietro & Ethan Anderson – 8.5

Assists: DJ Evans – 2.0

Steals: Seth Cervello – 1.2

Field Goal Percentage: Trey DePietro – 53.9%

Three-Point Percentage: Ethan Anderson – 41.0%

Free Throw Percentage: Luke Ryan – 77.4%

2020-21 All-American Conference Standings (League Record)

Boardman – 8-0

Canfield – 5-3

Fitch – 4-4

Harding – 2-6

Howland – 1-7

PREVIEW

-Since the beginning of the 2018-19 season, the Spartans have won 57 of their 69 games. During that time frame, Boardman has not lost a league game in the All-American Conference (2018-19: 10-0; 2019-20: 8-0; 2020-21: 8-0).

-Over the past 3 years, Boardman has allowed less than 50 points per game each year (2018-19: 49.8; 2019-20: 47.3; 2020-21: 45.7).

-Trey DePietro went from his sophomore year where he averaged 3.2 points, 3.4 boards and he shot 46.8% from the floor to his junior campaign of sporting an average of 9.0 points and 8.5 rebounds. He also shot 53.9% from the field (69-128).

-Luke Ryan put together solid shooting percentages as a junior. Ryan (5.9 ppg) shot 38.2% from long distance (21-55) and 77.4% from the foul line (24-31).

-Other notable players who will be in the mix for playing time – seniors Ryder Kreps, Tommy Nawrocki, Danny Zahran and Carter Mraz. Underclassmen Brady DePietro (Jr) and Nico Holzschuh (So).

2021-22 Schedule

Dec. 3 – at Chaney

Dec. 7 – Tallmadge

Dec. 10 – Ursuline

Dec. 11 – vs. Chaney (at United Way Classic)

Dec. 14 – Lake

Dec. 17 – at Louisville

Dec. 23 – at Hoover

Dec. 28 – Poland

Jan. 4 – at Howland

Jan. 7 – Fitch

Jan. 11 – at Canfield

Jan. 15 – at Cardinal Mooney

Jan. 18 – Harding

Jan. 21 – at East

Jan. 28 – Howland

Feb. 1 – at Fitch

Feb. 4 – Canfield

Feb. 8 – Cardinal Mooney

Feb. 11 – at Harding

Feb. 12 – at GlenOak

Feb. 15 – Massillon