Green Bay Packers’ Corey Linsley warms up before an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Linsley was drafted in the fifth-round by Green Bay back in 2014

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WKBN) – Boardman graduate and Green Bay Packers’ Center Corey Linsley was named First Team All-Pro on Friday.

The former Spartan received 18 of the possible 50 votes for first-team All-Pro honors.

Related Content Boardman graduate Corey Linsley nominated for prestigious NFL honor

The 29-year-old has allowed just one sack this season.

Linsley was drafted in the fifth-round by Green Bay back in 2014, and has been the Packers’ starting center for the past seven seasons.

He is also Green Bay’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.