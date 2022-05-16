LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WKBN) – Boardman graduate Travis Koontz has officially signed a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

He attended rookie mini-camp with the Raiders this past weekend.

In his senior season at Texas Tech, Koontz played in 12 games recording 21 catches for 306 yards and four touchdowns.

He shared the team-high for touchdown receptions and ranked fourth overall for both receptions and receiving yards.

For his efforts, Koontz received honorable mention All-Big 12 accolades by the conference coaches and was also selected to play in the Hula Bowl following the season.

Koontz wrapped up his career at Texas Tech with 45 receptions for 647 yards and five touchdowns.

A 2017 graduate of Boardman, Koontz earned All-Conference honors as a senior with the Spartans.