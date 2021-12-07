LOS ANGELES, California (WKBN) – Boardman High School graduate and current Los Angeles Chargers’ center Corey Linsley has been selected as the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

It is considered one of the league’s most prestigious honors and recognizes NFL players who have not only exhibited excellence on the field but whose passion to impact lives extends beyond the game and has led them to leave a positive legacy in their communities.

Corey has spent much of his NFL career serving with CASA, a national association that provides court-appointed special advocates for children in Child Protective Services.

Last season, Linsley was the Green Bay Packers’ nominee for the award.

According to NFL.com, 32 players are selected as their team’s Man of the Year and become eligible to win the national award.

The winner of the award each year receives a $250,000 donated to the winner’s charity of choice. All other 31 nominees receive up to $40,000 donated to their charity of choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.