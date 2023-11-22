BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The list of accomplishments of Boardman graduate and North Carolina State women’s cross country head coach Laurie Henes seems to never stop growing.

Once a six-time state champion for the Spartans and individual NCAA national champion at NC State, Henes recently racked up her third consecutive women’s cross country national title last weekend while coaching the Wolfpack.

“We’ve been at a high level for a long time, but that thing that just kind of pushes you over into the ability to have three national championships in a row is hard to kind of put a finger on,” Henes said. “It’s just this group of women that we’ve had over the last three or four years has just been incredible.”

The eight-time Atlantic Coast Conference and NCAA Southeast Region Coach of the Year has built a dynasty in women’s XC, which helped earn her a promotion to the university’s Director of Track and Field/Cross Country for both programs.

But this season, they entered the NCAA Championships as underdogs, something the team hadn’t experienced previously.

“There’s a lot more adversity this year, a lot more uncertainty, and we definitely kind of came in as the underdog, which we hadn’t done the last two years — which is kind of fun,” Henes said. “So, I think it was definitely a different way to win one, but I think very gratifying for the coaching staff and the athletes, as well.”

After all she’s been able to accomplish since graduating from Boardman High School in 1988, then Laurie Gomez, Henes is still overwhelmed by the support the Valley continues to show.

“I’ve said this before, I think this is such an awesome area for high school sports. The amount of support I always felt from the community here, and our program always did, I think, awesome,” Henes said. “I don’t know that it’s like that everywhere, and I think that people in this area are really into collegiate sports. So, it’s really kind of cool to be able to have that success as a coach.”

Even more recently on Tuesday, Henes was again named NCAA Southeast Women’s Coach of the Year for the eighth consecutive year.