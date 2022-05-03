LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WKBN) – Former Boardman football and Texas Tech standout Travis Koontz has been invited to rookie mini-camp with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Last season, Koontz capped off his college career with his best season as a Red Raider.

In his senior season at Texas Tech, Koontz played in 12 games recording 21 catches for 306 yards and four touchdowns.

He shared the team-high for touchdown receptions and ranked fourth overall for both receptions and receiving yards.

For his efforts, Koontz received honorable mention All-Big 12 accolades by the conference coaches and was also selected to play in the Hula Bowl following the season.

Koontz wrapped up his career at Texas Tech with 45 receptions for 647 yards and five touchdowns.

A 2017 graduate of Boardman, Koontz earned All-Conference honors as a senior with the Spartans.