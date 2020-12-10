Boardman graduate Corey Linsley nominated for prestigious NFL honor

Green Bay Packers’ Corey Linsley warms up before an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Boardman graduate and current Packers' Center Corey Linsley has been nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (WKBN) – Boardman graduate and current Packers’ Center Corey Linsley is being recognized by the NFL for making his mark both on and off the field in Green Bay.



Thursday, Linsley was named as the Packers’ 2020 nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

It is considered one of the league’s most prestigious honors, and recognizes NFL players who have not only exhibited excellence on-the-field, but whose passion to impact lives extends beyond the game and has led them to leave a positive legacy in their communities.

Linsley and his wife Anna have been very active in the Greater Green Bay community since he was drafted by the Packers in 2014.

All 2020 nominees will wear a Man of the Year helmet decal beginning Week 14 and continuing through the end of the season in recognition of their accomplishments on and off the field.

According to the Packers website, all 32 nominees will receive a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

The winner will be announced the week of the Super Bowl.