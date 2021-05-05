Boardman grad qualifies for 2021 Olympic trials

The top two finishers in each event will move on to the Olympic Games

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman High School graduate could be diving into the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo this summer.

Callen Aulizia, a 2018 graduate from Boardman’s swim program and now a member of the United States Naval Academy, qualified for the 2021 Olympic Trials in the 50-Meter Freestyle with a time of 23.11 in long course meters.

The United States Olympic Trials will take place on June 4 at the CHI Health Center Natatorium in Omaha, Nebraska.

The top two finishers in each event will move on to the Olympic Games.

While swimming with the Spartans, Aulizia was an All-American in the 50-Yard Freestyle, a four-year Ohio High School State Qualifier and continues to hold four school records.