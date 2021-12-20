LOS ANGELES, California (WKBN) – Boardman grad Corey Linsley was put on the COVID-19/reserve list on Monday by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Linsley is one of three Chargers who landed on the list. Running back Austin Ekeler and defensive end Joey Bosa were the other players added Monday.

Linsley joined the Chargers this past off-season after spending several seasons in Green Bay with the Packers.

The five-year, $62.5 million deal made him the highest-paid center in the NFL.

He has started all 14 games for Los Angeles at center.

Bosa has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against Houston while Ekeler and Linsley are described as day-to-day.

Linsley was a member of the WKBN Big 22 Class of 2008.