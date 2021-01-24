Boardman grad Corey Linsley and the Packers come up just short on Super Bowl trip

Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley (63) blocks for quarterback Aaron Rodgers during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., in this Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, file photo. Linsley was selected Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, to The Associated Press All-Pro Team. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes, File)

This was Linsley's third trip to the NFC Championship game with the Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (WKBN) – Boardman High School grad Corey Linsley came up just short of making his first Super Bowl as his Green Bay Packers fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-26 Sunday night.

The Bucs are heading to their first Super Bowl since 2002.

This was Linsley’s third trip to the NFC Championship game. Linsley was there in 2016 when Green Bay fell to the Falcons and again in 2019 when they lost to the 49ers.

The Packers fell behind early on a Tom Brady touchdown pass to Mike Evans which made it 7-0.

But Green Bay would respond in the second quarter as Aaron Rodgers found Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 50-yard touchdown to even the score at 7-7.

Tampa Bay would answer right back when Leonard Fournette found the end zone on a 20-yard touchdown run.

Just before the half, the Bucs would increase their lead when Brady found Scotty Miller with just one second left to push their lead to 21-10 at halftime.

The Buccaneers would get the ball first in the second half and score right away with Brady’s third touchdown pass of the evening to make it 28-10.

But the Packers would fight back with a pair of Rodgers’ touchdown passes, one to Robert Tonyan and the other to Devante Adams to bring Green Bay within a score at 28-23.

Late in the fourth quarter, the two teams exchanged field goals to make it 31-26 with just 2:05 left to go in the game.

With under two minutes to go, a pass interference penalty gave Tampa Bay a first down which iced the game.