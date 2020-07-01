Boardman golfer to join former teammates at Youngstown State

Cade Kreps spent the past two years at the University of Akron but was forced to leave when the golf program was eliminated earlier this year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman golfer Cade Kreps is transferring to Youngstown State University.

Kreps spent the past two years at the University of Akron but was forced to leave when the golf program was eliminated earlier this year. It was part of a $4.4 million cut to the Akron athletic budget that resulted in three sports being eliminated and left more than 30 student athletes with their scholarships discontinued.

Related Content ‘Heartbreak right away:’ University of Akron budget cuts leave Boardman golfer looking for new college Video

Kreps has three years of eligibility remaining and will enroll this fall at YSU.

“We are very fortunate to have Cade come to YSU and join our team,” YSU head coach Tony Joy said in a press release. “I actively recruited Cade a few years back, so I am very familiar with his golf and academic resume. Being a member of the very successful golf team at Boardman High School, he will be rejoining his former teammates Cole Christman, Bryan Kordupel and Brian Terlesky. With these four outstanding talents, our depth and future look very bright for the next three to four years.”

Kreps was a four-time First-Team All-Conference player at Boardman and helped lead the Spartans to the All-American Conference title in 2016.