Boardman girls get by Fitch

Maria Torres drained 14 points for Lady Spartans

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman snaps their 5-game losing skid at the hands of their rival-Fitch, 50-46.

Junior Maria Torres led the Lady Spartans with 14 points, hitting a trio of 3-point baskets. Emma Tokarsky and Gia Triveri scored 9 and 8 points respectively. Boardman attempted 33 free throws while making 19 (57.6%).

Fitch had just defeated Canfield (50-47) on the road on Wednesday. Three Falcons scored double-digits – Zayda Creque (13), Ashley Mickey (13), and Chelsie Wheeler (11). Fitch was only able to convert on 8 of 22 foul shots (36.4%). Next, Harding will make the trip to Austintown to take on the Lady Falcons on Wednesday.

Boardman will welcome Canfield on Wednesday and then Harding next Saturday.