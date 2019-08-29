Boardman girls continue shutout streak, improving to 3-0 with win over Ursuline

Isabella Alvarico finished with a hat trick for the Spartans, who have outscored opponents, 10-0 so far this season.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman girls soccer team continued their shutout streak Wednesday with a 4-0 victory over Ursuline.

The Spartans have shutout their opponents in all three games thus far this season, defeating both Glen Oak and Lake by a 3-0 final score. Their season total is now 10-0 in favor of the Boardman offense.

The Spartans led 1-0 at halftime, thanks to a goal from senior Isabella Alvarico, assisted by Hope Buford. Boardman then broke things open in the second half with a goal from Kathryn Taghaboni and two more from Isabella Alvarico.

Alvarico finished with a hat trick on the night.

Ursuline drops to 3-2 on the season.

