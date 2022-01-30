CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman girls bowling team captured an All-American Conference championship on Sunday, topping four other teams.

Boardman posted a score of 2,809 followed by Howland with 2,074, Austintown Fitch with 1,943, Canfield had 1,833 and Warren Harding with 1,530.

The Spartans Alayna Turillo took MVP honors for the tournament after posting games of 244 and 226 for a 470 series.

Boardman was led by Turillo, Kaitlyn Greenaway, Marissa Funk, Grace Okiota, Sam Hoffman and Emma Haase.

District Tournament action for bowling is slated for Feb. 20-27 for Division II and Division I from Feb. 27 to March 6.