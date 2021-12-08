BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Senior Cam Thompson has verbally committed to continue his football career at Eastern Illinois.

He chose the Panthers over Robert Morris and a number of other Division II programs. He also received interest from Kent State, Ball State, and Eastern Michigan.

This fall, he played in nine games for the Spartans, finishing the campaign with 23 receptions for 484 yards and four touchdowns.

Defensively, he tallied fifteen tackles at the safety spot.

Thompson helped lead the Spartans to a record of 4-5 this Fall.