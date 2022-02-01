BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman senior Sean O’Horo will continue his athletic and academic career in the SEC at the University of Kentucky.

The Spartans running back / safety made the announcement on social media Tuesday.

In just nine games this past season, O’Horo rushed for 967 yards and scored seven touchdowns. He also recorded 51 tackles on defense, including seven tackles-for-loss.

O’Horo was a 2021 Contender for the WKBN Big 22 and broke Boardman’s all-time wins record as a wrestler earlier this year.