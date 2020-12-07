Boardman football coach Joe Ignazio resigns from program

Ignazio has coached in the Spartans' program for 18 years

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman head football coach Joe Ignazio resigned from his position Monday morning.

Ignazio has coached in the Spartans’ program for 18 years and leaves with a record of 32-49 during his eight seasons as head coach.

During that span, Ignazio led Boardman to playoff appearances in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

“We appreciate all the efforts of Joe Ignazio as a coach who emphasized hard work on the field as well as in the classroom,” said Boardman athletic director Marco Marinucci in a release. “He was a dedicated coach who also stressed good sportsmanship and character with our Spartan athletes and we wish him well.”

Boardman High School also announced the process to find a new head coach will begin immediately.